Ed Sheeran’s wealth up £28m in a year, rich list reveals

The singer-songwriter is now the second wealthiest young UK musician, after Adele.

Sir Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell following an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace (Steve Parsons/PA) Sir Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell following an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace (Steve Parsons/PA)

Ed Sheeran's wealth grew by £28 million last year - more than any other British musician.

The singer-songwriter, 27, has an overall net wealth of £80 million, according to The Sunday Times Rich List.

While at 35th place in the overall list of richest UK musicians, the Shape Of You singer is second-wealthiest young musician.

Sir Paul McCartney is the richest musician in the history of the Rich List.

The ex-Beatle and his wife, heiress Nancy Shevell, enjoy a combined wealth of £820 million, putting them at the top of the list.

Sir Paul's £40 million rise in net wealth is split equally between revenue from the Beatles' songs and income from a 37-date tour.

Composer Lord Lloyd-Webber is the second richest musician in the UK, with £740 million, followed by U2, up £21 million to £569 million.

Sir Elton John, who recently announced a three-year tour, is in fourth place with £300 million.

Sir Elton John (Ian West/PA) Sir Elton John (Ian West/PA)

He is the only musician, alongside Sir Paul, to have appeared in the very first Sunday Times Rich List in 1989.

The Rolling Stones are up a collective £40 million, while Robbie Williams also enjoyed a big boost from touring, contributing to a £15 million rise in his net wealth to a total £165 million.

Top 10 Richest Musicians In The UK (2018):1. Sir Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell

£820 million

2. Lord Lloyd-Webber£740 million

3. U2£569 million

4. Sir Elton John£300 million

5. Sir Mick Jagger£260 million

Sir Mick Jagger (Anthony Devlin/PA) Sir Mick Jagger (Anthony Devlin/PA)

6. Keith Richards£245 million

7. Olivia and Dhani Harrison£230 million

8. Sir Ringo Starr£220 million

9. Michael Flatley£202 million

10. Sting£190 million