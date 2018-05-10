  • STV
  • MySTV

Harvey Weinstein's estranged wife ‘humiliated and broken’

ITV

The fashion designer said she was 'never' suspicious about her ex-husband's behaviour.

Georgina Chapman on life after Harvey Weinstein: "I have moments when I just cry for my children."
Georgina Chapman on life after Harvey Weinstein: "I have moments when I just cry for my children." PA Archive/PA Images

Georgina Chapman has spoken for the first time since she left husband Harvey Weinstein, saying she was "so humiliated and so broken" after the allegations of sexual misconduct emerged against him.

The Marchesa fashion designer said she was "never" suspicious about his behaviour, and described him as a "wonderful partner" to her during their 10 years of marriage.

She told US Vogue she did not go out in public for five months after women began to make accusations about her husband's behaviour, ranging from sexual harassment to rape, and she announced she was leaving him.

Chapmans says: "I had what I thought was a very happy marriage. I loved my life."
Chapmans says: "I had what I thought was a very happy marriage. I loved my life." PA

Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

She told the magazine: "I was so humiliated and so broken...that...I...didn't think it was respectful to go out.

"I thought, 'Who am I to be parading around with all of this going on?' It's still so very, very raw. I was walking up the stairs the other day and I stopped; it was like all the air had been punched out of my lungs."

Chapman added that she has begun to see a therapist, saying: "At first I couldn't, because I was too shocked. And I somehow felt that I didn't deserve it.

"And then I realised, 'This has happened. I have to own it. I have to move forward.

"There was a part of me that was terribly naive - clearly, so naive. I have moments of rage. I have moments of confusion. I have moments of disbelief!

"And I have moments when I just cry for my children. What are their lives going to be? What are people going to say to them?

"It's like, they love their dad. They love him. I just can't bear it for them!"

After the first piece alleging Weinstein's harassment was published in the New York Times in October 2017, followed by New Yorker articles that contained allegations of rape, Chapman says she "lost 10 pounds in five days", and took refuge with her friend, actor David Oyelowo, and his wife Jessica.

She added: "I couldn't keep food down," saying it took her "about two days" to absorb the information.

She said: "My head was spinning. And it was difficult because the first article was about a time long before I'd ever met him, so there was a minute where I couldn't make an informed decision.

"And then the stories expanded and I realised that this wasn't an isolated incident. And I knew that I needed to step away and take the kids out of here."

Asked if they had had a good marriage, she said: "That's what makes this so incredibly painful: I had what I thought was a very happy marriage. I loved my life."

Questioned if she was every suspicious about his behaviour, she replied: "Absolutely not. Never."

Discussing what her initial attraction to him was, she said: "He's charismatic. He's an incredibly bright, very learned man. And very charitable.

"He paid for a friend of mine's mother, who had breast cancer, to go to a top doctor. He was amazing like that. He is amazing like that. That is the tough part of this... this black-and-white thing... life isn't like that."

She added: "He was a wonderful partner to me. He was a friend and a confidant and a supporter. Yes, he's a big personality... But I don't know. I wish I had the answers. But I don't."

A representative for Weinstein has been contacted for comment.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.