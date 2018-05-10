  • STV
Spotify cuts R&B singer R. Kelly from curated playlists

ITV

The music streaming giant has a new policy on 'hate content and hateful conduct'.

The R&B singer's music will no longer be promoted by Spotify.
Music streaming giant Spotify has removed R&B singer R. Kelly's music from its playlists after announcing a new policy on hate content and hateful conduct.

Although Kelly's music will still be available, Spotify will no longer promote the artist on the service's own playlists, nor will it appear through algorithmic recommendations.

Official Spotify playlists are identified on the service as "by Spotify".

The new policy considers hateful conduct to be anything that is "especially harmful or hateful", such as violence against children and sexual violence.

Spotify will not be promoting "content that expressly and principally promotes, advocates, or incites hatred or violence against a group or individual based on characteristics, including race, religion, gender identity, sex, ethnicity, nationality, sexual orientation, veteran status, or disability."

Spotify is taking a tough approach to content it considers
While we don't believe in censoring content because of an artist's or creator's behavior, we want our editorial decisions - what we choose to program - to reflect our values. So, in some circumstances, when an artist or creator does something that is especially harmful or hateful (for example, violence against children and sexual violence), it may affect the ways we work with or support that artist or creator.
Spotify statement

The music streaming service has also said it encourages listeners to report content that they believe violates the new policy.

R. Kelly's management have responded to the decision, claiming that his lyrics "express love and desire".

"Mr. Kelly for 30 years has sung songs about his love and passion for women.

"He is innocent of the false and hurtful accusations in the ongoing smear campaign against him, waged by enemies seeking a payoff.

"He never has been convicted of a crime, nor does he have any pending criminal charges against him."

R. Kelly has denied allegations of inappropriate behaviour.
The R&B superstar has been forced to address allegations of sexual abuse towards women for many years.

Recently, he faced a social media campaign, #MuteRKelly, which was supported by the Time's Up movement against sexual harassment.

Kelly has denied allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Kelly was recently dropped from a concert in Chicago, and has been facing pressure to cancel a concert in Greensboro, North Carolina on Friday.

