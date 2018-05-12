  • STV
UK's SuRie promises a 'beautiful' show at Eurovision

ITV

She's hoping to bring the UK victory for the first time in 21 years - but what the chances?

SuRie hopes she can break a losing streak for the UK.
SuRie hopes she can break a losing streak for the UK. PA

Britain's Eurovision act SuRie has promised to put on a "beautiful" performance in tonight's final as she aims to bring home the prize for the first time in over two decades.

The 29-year-old classically trained musician, real name Susanna Marie Cork, is representing Britain with an anthemic song called Storm.

It's likely to be a tough crowd - the UK hasn't won in 21 years and it is nine years since the country even finished inside the top 10.

But SuRie believes her mix of music and "high-end technology" will make her stand out at the final in Lisbon.

She's confident that the right song and a "beautiful" staging will help could swing it for the UK.

  • When and where is this year's song contest taking place?

This year's grand finale will be hosted by 2017 winners Portugal in Lisbon and starts at 8pm UK time.

Britain's coverage will be hosted by Graham Norton, and will be broadcast live to millions of homes around the world.

  • How does the voting work?

Members of the public can call to vote in for their favourites after all the songs have been performed - though you can't vote for your own country.

That is used to help decide how each country awards its points - but it's not the whole story.

Televotes make up 50% of the result, the other 50% are being determined by a professional jury in each participating country.

Eleni Foureira from Cyprus performs her song Fuego.
Eleni Foureira from Cyprus performs her song Fuego. AP
  • Which countries are competing the Eurovision song contest?

A total of 26 countries are taking part - including a number that are not actually in Europe.

Most of the contenders in the final had to make it through a first round of eliminations which saw some major upsets.

Both Russia and Azerbaijan were among those who made shock early exits.

Relative newcomers Australia and Israel are among those who did get through.

Half the acts this year will be coming from countries in western Europe, the greatest proportion since 2014.

However SuRie did not have to go through the early round, as the UK is one of the Big Five - together with Spain, France, Italy and Germany - who automatically qualify.

Lea Sirk from Slovenia performs the song 'Hvala, ne!' in Lisbon.
Lea Sirk from Slovenia performs the song 'Hvala, ne!' in Lisbon. AP
  • Who are the favourites to win?

Israel's Netta Barzilai has been heavily tipped as a potential victor with her song Toy.

But she's facing stiff competition from competitors including Cypriot singer Eleni Foureira who has been winning over crowds with her fiery single Fuego.

France's Madame Monsieur, whose song Mercy takes on the migrant crisis, and Ireland's Ryan O'Shaughnessy with Together are also thought to be strong contenders.

  • What are the UK's chances?

Recent history is against us, but Eurovision always loves a surprise.

The UK last won in 1997, when it fielded Katrina and the Waves with Love Shine a Light.

Recent years have seen Britain firmly stuck on the second half of the scoreboard, with critics hitting out at alleged political bias among voters.

But there's no reason not to hope - most winners historically have not been household names so a good song and performance can pick up momentum.

