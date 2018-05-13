  • STV
  • MySTV

Stage invasion fails to boost SuRie’s Eurovision score

ITV

The UK entry came third from bottom in the contest, despite fending off an intruder.

Portugal Eurovision Song Contest
Portugal Eurovision Song Contest Portugal Eurovision Song Contest

A stage invasion during the UK's Eurovision performance did not help SuRie score points with voters.

The singer came 24th out of 26 entries during the annual contest, which was won by Israel.

SuRie chose not to perform again after an intruder snatched her microphone in the middle of her performance of her song Storm and shouted about "Nazis of the UK media," adding: "We demand freedom."

After the event, the 29-year-old tweeted: "Well, I've always said anything can happen at Eurovision ..."


She said: "I'm so proud of my performance tonight. I gave it my very best.

"It's been an incredible experience for me. I am so grateful for everyone's love and support. The fans make Eurovision what it is; the biggest and the most inclusive and open celebration of music in the world.

"Eurovision is a family, and I am proud to be part of it."

A man, dressed in a black and red bandana and slogan t-shirt promoting a book available on Amazon, was taken into police custody shortly after he was rushed off the stage by security guards after interrupting the performance.

A man dressed in the same bandana and t-shirt stormed the stage of the National Television Awards, where he was ordered off by host Dermot O'Leary.

Northern Irish talk show host Stephen Nolan also claimed the same stage invader crashed his programme last year.

A statement from European Broadcasting Union, which operates Eurovision, said: "The EBU regrets a stage invasion took place during the United Kingdom's performance at the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final in Lisbon this evening.

"The person responsible is currently in police custody.

"The UK singer SuRie and her team were offered the option to sing again but decided not to because they were extremely proud of her performance and have decided that there is absolutely no reason to perform the song again."

The incident left SuRie without a microphone for at least ten seconds and she was forced to clap along as cameras cut to fans in the audience.

She later resumed her song and finished to rapturous applause.

After the performance, Graham Norton who is serving as commentator for the BBC's coverage said: "She was doing a brilliant job anyway.

He later added: "We don't know why he stormed the stage but it doesn't matter, you don't hijack someone's hard-earned moment in the spotlight, no matter what your cause."

Israeli entry Netta won the contest with her song TOY, which featured an unusual chicken dance.

As she collected her trophy, she said: "I'm so happy. Thank you so much for choosing different, thank you for accepting difference between us.

"Thank you for celebrating diversity. I love my country. Next time in Jerusalem!"

Stars rushed to offer support to SuRie after the stage invasion, with The Fizz's Cheryl Baker tweeting "love your heart".

She added: "I wonder if they'll ask @surieofficial to perform again? She must be in a state of shock. Where was the security? He could have had a weapon!"

Author JK Rowling wrote: "That was everyone who's ever been on stage's worst nightmare and it must have been scary, but what a pro, what a recovery @surieofficial."

Presenter Scarlett Moffatt tweeted: "Hope surie is ok. She is an absolute star."

Former Home Secretary Yvette Cooper added: "That was actually excellent #SuRie #eurovision - pumped it up even better for being interrupted."

The Eurovision stage was invaded last year by a man draped in an Australian flag, who flashed his bare bottom at the audience.

The contest this year was held in Lisbon, Portugal.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.