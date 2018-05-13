  • STV
Bafta TV Awards 2018 sees stars support Time's Up campaign

The Crown, Line of Duty, Three Girls and Black Mirror lead the way in number of nominations.

The Crown’s Claire Foy wears Time's Up badge.
The Crown’s Claire Foy wears Time's Up badge. PA

Stars from the small screen have begun arriving at the Bafta TV awards being held at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Line of Duty and The Crown lead the nominations this year.

Netflix's royal drama and BBC1's cop series will go head to head at the ceremony with three nominations each in the most prestigious categories, including Best Drama.

Many of the guests have chosen to wear black as well as Time's Up badges - all in reference to a push for greater respect and equality since the Hollywood sexual harassment scandal.

Julie Hesmondhalgh, who has been nominated for supporting actress in the series Broadchurch, said it was "time to put our heads above the parapet on these issues.

"For me it's a massive time of change on all sorts of different levels in the industry and that's a really exciting thing which is long over due".

The Crown's Claire Foy has been nominated for Best Leading Actress. Her on-screen sister Vanessa Kirby (Princess Margaret) is a nominee for Best Supporting Actress.

Speaking to ITV News on the red carpet, the 34-year old who was at the centre of a gender pay gap row earlier this year when it was revealed she was paid less than her co-star Matt Smith.

Foy said she felt very proud to be part of the fight for closing the gender pay gap.

"If I am embarrassed by it then that's not going to help anyone else if I sit back and go 'oh no, I'm too ashamed to say anything about it'.

"So I'm very proud, as much as it has been thrown at me and knocked me off kilter - I'm very proud that I am in some way part of the conversation, which is about equality and ending pay disparity.

"Time's up is a completely different thing but it's about supporting women and knowing that others are listening," she said.

Thandie Newton attending the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018.
Thandie Newton attending the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018. PA

Westworld star Thandie Newton has also been nominated for Best Leading Actress for her role in the as DCI Huntley in Line of Duty, and Adrian Dunbar is up for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as AC-12's Superintendent Ted Hastings.

Charlie Brooker's dark dystopian series Black Mirror has been nominated in three categories: the episode Hang The DJ earned a Best Single Drama and a Best Leading Actor nomination - for Joe Cole.

Strictly Come Dancing is not nominated this year, but Claudia Winkleman revealed she was there supporting her husband, Kris Thykier, one of the nominees in the television mini-series category with The State.

