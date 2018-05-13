The winners and losers at the Bafta TV Awards 2018

Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight were among a long list of Bafta winners.

Host Sue Perkins tickles the crowd during a tense BAFTA Awards night. BBC

Peaky Blinders has been named the winner in the best drama series category at the Bafta TV awards.

The writer of BBC series, Steven Knight, has said he is "shocked" after the programme won the Bafta TV Award for Best Drama Series.

The crime drama set in 1920s Birmingham fended off competition from Netflix's The Crown and fellow BBC series Line Of Duty.

Peaky Blinders' creator's reaction as the show is named Best Drama. BBC

Speaking after receiving the prize from Doctor Who stars Jodie Whittaker and Bradley Walsh, Knight said he hoped the show would return for a further three series and even a film.

Knight said: "Our ambition is to make a story of a family between the two World Wars. I've always wanted to end with the first air raid siren in Birmingham in 1939.

"We're getting approached to do all kinds of things - the ballet, the musical and the movie would be great.

"I wouldn't want to do it at the very end but maybe in between two of the series."

Murder In Successville won the Bafta for comedy entertainment programme. BAFTA

Collecting the gong, star Tom Davis said: "Nice one, quite touched.

"I had better not break it, it's been three years making this show and it's a show we all love."

The Grand National was named as the winner in the sport category at the Bafta TV awards.

Sky News' coverage of the Rohingya crisis has won the Bafta for news coverage.

Collecting the prize, broadcaster Alex Crawford thanked the academy for recognising the importance of the crisis.

She said: "People tell me that British people don't care what is happening abroad but they do."

She added that the coverage showed the "desperate conditions of those refugees, it is still going on tonight and this raises their profile," continuing: "And thanks for showing that brave honest, impartial, independent journalism can hopefully make a difference."

The Handmaid's Tale has won the international Bafta.

Collected by star O-T Fagbenle, he said: "It's a female-led drama and we are really spearheaded by some extraordinary female talent."

Brian F. O'Byrne has been named as the winner of the supporting actor category at the Bafta TV awards, for his role in Little Boy Blue.

The award was presented by The Crown actress Vanessa Kirby.

He said: "Thank you very much, I can't believe I'm going to be one of those people who didn't prepare anything."

He dedicated the award in memory of the late Rhys Jones, whose father Steve he played in the ITV series, and also thanked the city of Liverpool for embracing the story.

The Girls, the drama about the Rochdale child sex abuse scandal, has won the Bafta for best mini-series. BAFTA

ITV's Love Island has won the TV Bafta for reality and constructed factual.

Writer Nicole Taylor dedicated the prize to health worker Sara Rowbotham and former detective Maggie Oliver, who helped blow the whistle on the issue.

Taylor, wearing a Time's Up pin, said: "To Sara Rowbotham and Maggie Oliver and the real three girls and their families, if people came to this programme it's because of you, you stood up in court, you went to the police."

She added: "To all the Maggies and Saras who lost your careers and nearly lost your minds trying to get your voices heard, thank you, this is for you."

The supporting actress Bafta has gone to Vanessa Kirby for her role as Princess Margaret in The Crown. BAFTA

She said: "I just felt like the luckiest person in the world to get to play a character who was so colourful, vivid, brave and strong.

"This is for Margaret, wherever she is."

She also paid tribute to co-star Claire Foy, calling her "the best sister ever", before adding "apart from my real one!"

Writer Sharon Horgan said she wanted to showcase female directors in Morgana Robinson's Summer. PA

The live event Bafta has been won by the BBC for World War One Remembered: Passchendaele.

Morgana Robinson's Summer has won the Bafta for short form programme.

Writer Sharon Horgan said: "We made this short and a bunch of other shorts so we could showcase female directors who weren't getting the chance to make other stuff."

Drawing attention to the host of female directors, she said: "It's not big risk to work for them and with them, the work will be better for it."

BBC One's Ambulance has won the factual series category.