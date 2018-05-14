Avengers: Infinity War smashes superhero box office record

The Marvel movie's box office sales could soon be eclipsed by the next Star Wars film.

Avengers: Infinity War has smashed another box office record. PA

Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War has become the UK's biggest superhero film of all time after smashing a box office record.

The movie has taken £60m in its first three weekends - eclipsing the previous record set by The Dark Knight Rises, which made a total of £56.3m at the box office.

Infinity War, which filmed key scenes in Edinburgh and the Scottish Borders, also beat the £51.9m taken in 2012 by Marvel Avengers Assemble to become the most successful Marvel movie ever in the UK.

Fellow Marvel adventure Black Panther is also continuing to pull in audiences 12 weeks after its release.

The cast of Avengers: Infinity War. PA

Both movies face a new challenge later this month, however.

The next Star Wars film, Solo: A Star Wars Story, is released on May 24.

Given the huge popularity of the sci-fi franchise, Solo could be as much of a hit as 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which took £65.9m, or even 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi (£81.4m).

Box office figures of that size would probably be enough to stop Avengers: Infinity War ending up as 2018's biggest film in the UK.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.