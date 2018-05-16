West End star Lee Mead to star in Aberdeen pantomime

Lee will perform in Aberdeen's His Majesty's Theatre from December to January.

Lee Mead: Won BBC talent show.

West End and television leading man Lee Mead is to star in this year's Aberdeen pantomime.

Lee will appear alongside returning favourites of His Majesty's Theatre, Alan McHugh and Jordan Young, in a production of Snow White.

Best-known for winning the BBC talent show Any Dream Will Do, Lee won the title role in the West End revival of Andrew Lloyd-Webber's Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Since then, he has had lead roles in Wicked and Legally Blonde in the West End, released several solo albums and toured extensively.

Lee has also starred in five pantomimes, including his turn as Prince Charming in Cinderella at the London Palladium.

From 2014 to 2016 he starred as Ben Chiltern in Casualty, a role he now reprises in the BBC spin-off series, Holby City.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining Alan and Jordan and all the team at the annual HMT Panto in Aberdeen this year," he said.

"I'm really looking forward to coming to a theatre that's renowned for having such fantastic audiences and a city that I'm very much looking forward to exploring over Christmas.

"I can't wait to get started."

Snow White will run from December 1, 2018 to January 6, 2019.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.