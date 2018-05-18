  • STV
Mark Wahlberg and Lorraine Kelly to cameo in Scots sitcom

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

YouTube comedy drama Sons of Spielberg is about three Dundee-based filmmakers.

They are not the most likely of screen partners - indeed, technically they won't share a scene.

But Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg and Scottish household name Lorraine Kelly will both make cameos in the same episode of a small YouTube sitcom set in Dundee.

Sons of Spielberg follows the travails of three filmmakers as they try to make a career for themselves in the City of Discovery, based partly on real-life experiences.

When Wahlberg was in Scotland on a visit last year, the show's writer-directors Liam Johnston and Stuart Hamilton approached the 46-year-old Ted and Transformers star.

Mr Johnston explained: "We'd been working on the series for a little while, and Mark Wahlberg was in St Andrews playing golf.

"We had a connection there who asked if he might be up for a quick cameo in the show.

"He was really laid-back about it and happily did a couple of quick takes for us."

Having already been visited by The Proclaimers in episode three, Sons of Spielberg managed to snag both Wahlberg and Kelly for the upcoming episode five.

"With Lorraine we wrote her in as a character because we actually did film her at a live event years ago and so she was in our minds for it," Mr Johnston said.

"We managed to get an email for her through a mutual connection and reached out.

"She was quite up for it and has agreed to let us film her part down in London, where she works.

"We hope to get that done some time in the next month or two."

From the original concept, the sitcom has taken almost six years to bring to life, with the final two episodes - five and six - now close to completion.

Mr Johnston and Mr Hamilton star alongside Ryan Titterton as the three filmmakers in the comedy drama.

The lengths of episodes range between around ten to 20 minutes and can be watched online here.

