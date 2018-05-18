Embarrassing Bodies doctor seeking patients in Glasgow

Dr Christian Jessen has been spotted in Govan looking for people to take part in the TV show.

Embarrassing Bodies: The crew were spotted in Govan. Lisa Kitson

A TV doctor is in Glasgow on the hunt for people to take part in the latest episode of hit Channel 4 show Embarrassing Bodies.

Dr Christian Jessen and his team rocked up into the city's Govan area on Friday afternoon looking for willing participants to bare all for the Bafta award winning series.

The crew were filming around Langlands Road outside Elderpark Library and the hosts were also spotted stopping locals on Luath Street at midday before speaking to them on camera.

In the show, which is now in its eighth series, camera crews travel around the UK urging people to reveal any embarrassing body parts to the nation.

Dr Christian and his team then do their best to help fix the problem and give the patients advice on how to avoid the issue.

Govan: Dr Christian speaking to locals. Lisa Kitson

The host took to Twitter to share his delight at his Glasgow hotel room providing some local cuisine.

On his arrival north of the border Dr Christian said "I am in Glasgow. There is shortbread and Irn-Bru in the room.

"Well, there had to be really, didn't there?"

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.