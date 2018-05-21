  • STV
Obamas sign up to make films and series for Netflix

The former US President and his wife have signed a lucrative multi-year deal.

The Obamas have signed a multi-year agreement to produce films and series for Netflix.
The Obamas have signed a multi-year agreement to produce films and series for Netflix.

Barack and Michelle Obama have signed up to produce films and series for Netflix.

The former US President and his wife have entered a wide-ranging agreement that could include scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features, the US entertainment company announced.

A press release suggested that the couple are likely to be involved in documentaries exploring other people's stories. It was not clear if they will be turning the cameras directly on their own lives.

Mr Obama said he wanted to draw on his experiences meeting "so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience".

"We hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world."

The former first couple say they want to use the deal to 'promote greater empathy and understanding'.
The former first couple say they want to use the deal to 'promote greater empathy and understanding'. AP

Michelle Obama added: "Barack and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us, to make us think differently about the world around us, and to help us open our minds and hearts to others."

The deal is a coup for Netflix that will capitalise on the continuing interest in the Obamas. The couple have kept a relatively low profile since the new US President Donald Trump took office.

The content they produce for Netflix will be available to the 125 million member Netflix households in 190 countries.

Neflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said they were "incredibly proud" to have reached a deal.

"Barack and Michelle Obama are among the world's most respected and highly-recognised public figures and are uniquely positioned to discover and highlight stories of people who make a difference in their communities and strive to change the world for the better," he said.

