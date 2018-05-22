Rolling Stones hyped up as No Filter tour set to hit UK

The rockers are due to play London, Edinburgh and Manchester during their latest tour.

No Filter tour: A series of UK tour dates (file pic).

Nerves are high for The Rolling Stones as they prepare to play their first UK tour in five years.

The iconic band are set to perform gigs across the country over the next month, including two dates at the London Stadium at Olympic Park.

Guitarist Keith Richards has said he feels a little apprehensive ahead of the upcoming London shows, as the band last performed in city on the Hyde Park stage back in 2013.

Richards said: "Depending on the weather! It will be great, I'm sure.

"I mean, we started there, and they will probably be our most critical audience.

"Playing your home town makes you nervous!"

Richards added that despite more than five decades of playing live together, they aren't planning to quit music anytime soon.

As well as London, the rockers will also play stadiums in Edinburgh, Southampton, Coventry, Manchester, Twickenham and Cardiff.

Guitarist Ronnie Wood has also expressed his excitement about the tour's closing show at Twickenham, where his father went to watch the Stones in the 1970s.

Wood said: "I'm really looking forward to Twickenham because my dad came there when he was alive and kicking back in the 70s.

"I put him with Michael Caine and they had a great time in my dressing room!"

