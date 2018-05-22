  • STV
  • MySTV

Stars pay tribute at TV presenter Dale Winton's funeral

ITV

The Supermarket Sweep presenter died in April at the age of 62.

TV legend Dale Winton was laid to rest on what would have been his 63rd birthday.
TV legend Dale Winton was laid to rest on what would have been his 63rd birthday. PA

David Walliams, Gloria Hunniford and Martine McCutcheon were among the the star guests leading mourners at the funeral of Dale Winton.

The Supermarket Sweep star died in April and was laid to rest at a church in central London on Tuesday, on what would have been his 63rd birthday.

An order of service for the funeral, held at One Marylebone, revealed that Walliams gave a reading, as well as former EastEnders star McCutcheon.

The order of service for the funeral of Supermarket Sweep star Dale Winton.
The order of service for the funeral of Supermarket Sweep star Dale Winton. PA

Tony Blackburn, Christopher Biggins, Matt Lucas, Steve Allen, Anthea Turner, Vanessa Feltz, Graeme Souness and Piers Morgan were also seen arriving for the service.

Following the funeral, Piers Morgan said the service was "incredibly moving" and that it was what the late TV presenter "would have wanted".

Piers Morgan said the service brought a tear to his eye.
Piers Morgan said the service brought a tear to his eye. PA

Morgan told the Press Association: "I think Dale would have loved it. There were some lovely musical performances, Blue were great and Claire Sweeney, and all the addresses - there were a lot of them - they were all very different and very moving."

The Good Morning Britain host said a reading by Winton's three godsons "brought a tear to everyone's eye".

TV presenter Christopher Biggins and actress Claire Sweeney attend Dale's funeral.
TV presenter Christopher Biggins and actress Claire Sweeney attend Dale's funeral. PA

Morgan said he shed a tear when the godsons were talking, adding: "I've got three sons who are a little bit older than them and to have that kind of profound effect on boys of that age is quite an unusual thing, and they were all clearly very, very close to him.

Eastenders star Martine McCutcheon gave a reading along with comedian David Walliams.
Eastenders star Martine McCutcheon gave a reading along with comedian David Walliams. PA

He said:"They got quite emotional, we all got quite emotional - the whole thing was perfectly pitched, beautifully organised, perfect casting, just as Dale would have wanted.

"And I think he'd have looked down and thought 'they did me proud'."Claire Sweeney and the boy band Blue performed, while comedian Jon Culshaw gave a tribute.

Little Britain stars Matt Lucas and David Walliams after the funeral.
Little Britain stars Matt Lucas and David Walliams after the funeral. PA

Blue performed their hit One Love, while Sweeney sang Alfie, recorded by Cilla Black in 1965, and Going Back by Dusty Springfield.

Walliams, a close friend of Winton's, read If You Go, also recorded by Springfield, while McCutcheon read What Should Life Be?

Loose Woman Gloria Hunniford arrives at Old Church, in London for the funeral.
Loose Woman Gloria Hunniford arrives at Old Church, in London for the funeral. PA

Winton was found dead at his home in north London on April 18.

Following his death, Walliams described him as "the best company, always outrageous & hilarious", adding: "He adored being in show business & loved meeting fans."

The gameshow host's death is being treated by Scotland Yard as unexplained but not suspicious.

Dale Winton became a household name after presenting game shows such as Supermarket Sweep.
Dale Winton became a household name after presenting game shows such as Supermarket Sweep. PA

Winton became a household name with game shows such as Supermarket Sweep and National Lottery show In It To Win It.

Supermarket Sweep, which saw contestants run around a mock-up shop collecting shopping items, was a hit in the 1990s and was later revived.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.