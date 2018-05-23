Lauryn Hill set to bring 20th anniversary tour to Glasgow

The former Fugees star will perform her full solo album at the SSE Hydro on November 23.

Perform: Lauryn Hill will be at the Hydro in November

Lauryn Hill is bringing her 20th anniversary tour to Glasgow in November.

The soul legend, who found fame with group the Fugees, will perform her entire solo album at the SSE Hydro on November 23.

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was the singer's only solo album and is considered one of the best of the 90s.

Announcing the tour, she said: "This album chronicled an intimate piece of my young existence.

"It was the summation of most, if not all, of my most hopeful and positive emotions experienced to that date.

"I loved and believed deeply in my community's ability to both love and heal itself provided it received the right amount of support and encouragement.

"Our world today, both complex and changing, is in need of the balance between moral fortitude and cathartic expression.

"I hope the love and energy that permeated this work can continue to inspire change with love and optimism at the helm."

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday and will be priced from £39 to £58.

