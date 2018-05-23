Edinburgh Film Festival announces programme for 72nd event

Pixar's Incredibles 2 is among the films showing at the festival, which begins in June.

Cinema: Incredibles 2 will feature. Disney Pixar

Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) has announced the programme for its 72nd event.

At an event in Edinburgh's Filmhouse cinema in Wednesday, festival director Mark Adams launched the programme for the event.

EIFF will run between June 20 and July 1, with Pixar's Incredibles 2 among the films being shown.

Drama Puzzle, starring Kelly MacDonald will have its international premiere as part of the opening night gala on June 20.

Festival: Premieres in June. STV

Macdonald plays Agnes while Irrfan Khan takes on the role of charismatic puzzle master Robert in the "life-affirming" film directed by Marc Turtletaub.

Swimming With Men, a comedy starring Rob Brydon, will have its UK premiere on the closing night on July 1.

'We offer something for everyone: from rare access to filmmakers, live events to experience and the opportunity to see films that may never appear in the country again.' Mark Adams, EIFF

Mr Adams said: "EIFF prides itself on offering films and events that entertain, challenge, provoke, illuminate and excite and 2018 is no exception.

"From the best of up-and-coming British filmmakers to striking new cinema from around the world, we offer something for everyone: from rare access to filmmakers, live events to experience and the opportunity to see films that may never appear in the country again.

"We remain one of the world's most venerable and acclaimed film festivals and are delighted to be able to offer audiences the chance to see some of the most exciting and innovative new film talent, in a setting steeped in history."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.