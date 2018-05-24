Chvrches return to Glasgow for exclusive signing session

The city centre event marks the release of their third album Love Is Dead.

Chvrches: Releasing third album. Dave Taylor

Scottish synth-pop band Chvrches are set to return to their hometown of Glasgow.

To mark the release of their third album Love Is Dead, the trio are holding an exclusive signing event in the city centre.

The event will be held at HMV Glasgow Argyle Street on Sunday from 2pm.

To get into the event, fans will have to buy the new album in person from the Argyle Street store from Friday, and a further five sets of purehmv priority access tickets will also be available at the city centre store.

The band's new music is making waves, with the first single from the album Miracle premiered as Annie Mac's Hottest Record in the World on BBC Radio 1.

The band kicked off their album tour last weekend in Toronto, and they will spend the summer doing intimate gigs as well as appearing at festivals like Primavera, Parklife and Citadel Festival.

They will also make an appearance at Glasgow's TRNSMT music festival on Saturday, July 8 alongside headliners The Killers.

The 13-track album Love Is Dead will be released on Friday.

