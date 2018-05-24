  • STV
Morgan Freeman accused of sexual harassment by colleagues

The Oscar-winning actor is facing allegations from multiple women, according to CNN.

Morgan Freeman is facing allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour.

The Oscar-winning actor, 80, was accused of repeatedly behaving in ways that made women feel uncomfortable on film sets and at his production company, Revelations Entertainment, according to an investigation by CNN.

The news outlet spoke to 16 people who described a pattern of behaviour, including a production assistant on 2015 film Going In Style who alleged he repeatedly attempted to lift her skirt.

He was also accused of making comments about women's clothing or bodies, with some alleged incidents taking place in front of witnesses and even on camera, the report claims.

CNN said they had spoken to three entertainment reporters who said Freeman made inappropriate remarks during interviews including CNN reporter Chloe Melas, who was pregnant at the time and co-wrote the investigation.

She alleged he shook her hand and repeatedly looked her up and down and said "I wish I was there" and "you are ripe" less than a year ago.

Freeman founded Revelations Entertainment in 1996 with Lori McCreary, the current president of the Producers Guild Association who has championed the MeToo and Time's Up movements.

In a statement issued after the allegations became public, Freeman said: "Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy. 

"I apologise to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected - that was never my intent."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.