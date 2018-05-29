Stage invader 'rushed at panel' during BGT semi-final

A member of the audience appeared to run to the stage after Magus Utopia had finished.

Invasion: A member of the audience rushed at the stage. PA

An apparent stage invader rushed in front of the judging panel's table to touch their buzzers after one of the acts performed during the second live semi-final of Britain's Got Talent.

A member of the audience appeared to run in front of Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon after magicians Magus Utopia had finished their act.

The intruder pressed three buzzers as they passed by to symbolise their dissatisfaction as the judges delivered their verdicts.

The judges were initially confused after the incident, with Cowell even asking Magus Utopia to confirm whether the brief stunt was part of their act.

Cowell later seemed angered by the interruption, saying: "This is one of those nights!"

During his assessment of the magical duo he directed a buzzer press at the intruder.

The ITV show's host Declan Donnelly apologised to viewers following the stunt, saying: "Some people just really want to touch our buzzers!"

Donnelly later joked that it had been another "another quiet night on Britain's Got Talent" after stormy weather caused a technical glitch that temporarily took the first live-semi-final off-air.