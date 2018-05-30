Royal wedding cellist will make Edinburgh festival debut

Sheku Kanneh-Mason's performance at the ceremony was watched by millions.

Royal wedding cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason will make his Edinburgh International Festival debut this year.

The 19-year-old will perform Elgar's Cello Concerto along with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.

The Usher Hall performance on August 17 will be Kannah-Mason's first in Scotland.

He played in front of 600 guests and millions watching around the world at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on May 19.

This week he became the highest charting cellist in Official Albums Chart history this week with his debut "Inspiration."

Kanneh-Mason has been described as one of the brightest stars in the classical music scene.

