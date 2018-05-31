Snow Patrol to play three gigs in Scots city in same day
The Northern Irish rock band will play three acoustic gigs at Dundee's Church venue.
Northern Irish rock band Snow Patrol are to play three acoustic gigs in Dundee in one day next month.
The Chasing Cars singers, who were formed at Dundee University in 1993, will play three shows at the city's Church venue on June 10.
The first gig will start at 12.30pm, the second at 2.15pm and the third at 4pm.
The third performance was added after the first two sold out.
Each gig will last approximately 30-35 minutes.
The Dundee shows will be the last of a series of intimate acoustic concerts throughout the UK that will also take in Leeds, Manchester, Belfast and London.
The tour is to mark the release of the band's recent album Wilderness.
