Washout warning and ticket checks for Ed Sheeran shows

Singer will play three shows in Glasgow on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Ed Sheeran: Will play in Glasgow this weekend.

Ed Sheeran fans have been warned to be well prepared for the singer's weekend shows as heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast for Glasgow.

The Shape Of You singer will play three sold-out concerts at Hampden Park on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Thunderstorms have been predicted for Friday and Saturday with heavy rain forecast all day on Sunday.

The Met Office have issued a yellow 'be aware' warning and music fans heading to the national stadium have been told to be prepared.

Meanwhile, everyone attending will have to produce identification to prove they are the rightful ticket owner.

The policy was brought in as an attempt to deter ticket touts charging extortionate prices to genuine fans.

However, there is some good news as ScotRail confirmed it will be laying on extra transport for the tens of thousands of fans travelling to the gig.

Trains will have additional carriages and queuing systems will be in place at Glasgow Central and Mount Florida stations before and after the concert.

Police have also asked fans to plan their journeys to and from Hampden.

On Twitter, they wrote: "Heading to Ed Sheeran this weekend at Hampden? Make sure you get to the ground on time and consider how you're getting home afterwards.

"Before you go, check bus and rail availability @FirstGlasgowBus @ScotRail or arrange somewhere away from the stadium to meet your lift home."

The Met Office yellow weather warnings are in place between 9am-10pm on Friday and 11am-9pm on Saturday.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.