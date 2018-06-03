  • STV
  • MySTV

Coronation Street wins big at British Soap Awards

ITV

Coronation Street's Connor McIntyre picked up the villain of the year award.

Connor McIntyre won the villain of the year award.
Connor McIntyre won the villain of the year award. PA

Coronation Street's Connor McIntyre picked up the villain of the year award at the British Soap Awards, the night after his character Pat Phelan finally met his grisly end.

The ITV soap's Lucy Fallon earned two prizes for best actress and best female dramatic performance after her role in the show's grooming storyline.

In total Corrie hauled in six prizes at the ceremony at the Hackney Empire in east London, including the coveted best soap award, as its decision to take on harrowing storylines was recognised.

Bethany Platt, Fallon's character, was groomed by the evil Nathan Curtis, who forced her and a number of other girls to have sex with his friends during a series of sordid episodes.

Fallon's on-screen uncle Jack P. Shepherd, whose character David Platt has been at the centre of a male rape storyline, won the best actor award.

Meanwhile McIntyre's Phelan has conducted a murderous reign of terror across Weatherfield before being halted by his nemesis Anna Windass (Debbie Rush) in Friday night's episode, as she plunged a knife into his chest.

Lucy Fallon earned two prizes for her portrayal of Bethany Platt.
Lucy Fallon earned two prizes for her portrayal of Bethany Platt. PA
Jack P. Shepherd's character David Platt has been at the centre of a male rape storyline.
Jack P. Shepherd's character David Platt has been at the centre of a male rape storyline. PA

Emmerdale - the big winner last year - picked up two awards including the one-off greatest moment in soap history prize for their 2016 scene, the Hotten by-pass crash.

Channel 4's Hollyoaks collected four prizes, including best male dramatic performance for Ross Adams category and the best storyline for Lily's self harm.

EastEnders Jake Wood, who plays Max Branning, had his sole win in the scene of the year category where the prize was split for the first time in British Soap Award history.

Rudolph Walker was handed the outstanding achievement award.
Rudolph Walker was handed the outstanding achievement award. PA

Wood was nominated alongside his on-screen daughters Lauren and Abi Branning for the EastEnders Christmas Day episode in which the two youngsters fell from the roof of the Queen Vic pub.

EastEnders shared the best scene prize with fellow BBC soap Doctors who had been nominated for their Bollywood proposal scene.

Taking to the stage, Wood sent a special message to his former co-star, Dame Barbara Windsor.

He said: "Can I send a big EastEnders' hug out to Barbara Windsor and her husband Scott. I speak for everyone here when I say we love you very much."

Dame Barbara and Scott recently revealed the 80-year-old Carry On star was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in April 2014.

Hollyoaks actress Lysette Anthony had '#MeToo' scrawled on her wrist.
Hollyoaks actress Lysette Anthony had '#MeToo' scrawled on her wrist. PA
Doctors actress Elisabeth Dermot Walsh sported a Time's Up badge.
Doctors actress Elisabeth Dermot Walsh sported a Time's Up badge. PA

Meanwhile EastEnders star Rudolph Walker, 78, who has portrayed Patrick Trueman since 2001, was handed the outstanding achievement award while the BBC soap's Lorraine Stanley, who plays Karen Taylor, won the best newcomer award.

Doctors actor Ian Midlane won the best comedy performance prize for his role of Dr Al Haskey.

Anti-sexual harassment movements Time's Up and Me Too - staples of award shows in 2018 - were referenced by Hollyoaks actress Lysette Anthony who had Me Too scrawled on her wrist while Doctors actress Elisabeth Dermot Walsh sported a Time's Up badge as she walked the red carpet.

Isobel Steele, who plays Liv Flaherty in Emmerdale.
Isobel Steele, who plays Liv Flaherty in Emmerdale. PA
Pregnant Helen Flanagan and fiancé Scott Sinclair on the red carpet.
Pregnant Helen Flanagan and fiancé Scott Sinclair on the red carpet. PA
Coronation Street's Georgia Taylor and Rob Mallard.
Coronation Street's Georgia Taylor and Rob Mallard. PA
Jake Wood sent a special message to his former co-star, Dame Barbara Windsor.
Jake Wood sent a special message to his former co-star, Dame Barbara Windsor. PA
Emmerdale's Isabel Hodgins.
Emmerdale's Isabel Hodgins. PA
Catherine Tyldesley and Tom Pitford.
Catherine Tyldesley and Tom Pitford. PA

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.