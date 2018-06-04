Jason Donovan to play run of shows at Edinburgh Fringe

The former Neighbours star will perform at this year's festival from August 22.

Jason: Will bring his mid-life crisis show to Edinburgh. PA

Former Neighbours star Jason Donovan has announced that he will make his Edinburgh Fringe debut at this year's festival.

The 1980s heart-throb went on to sell over 30 million records after leaving the day-time Australian soap that propelled him to fame alongside his on-screen wife Kylie Minogue.

More than 20 million watched the pair get married at the height of Neighbours fame in 1987- making it the third most popular televised event in the UK that year.

Jason and his amazing mid-life crisis will run from August 22 until August 26 at the Assembly George Square Spiegeltent Palais Du Variete.

The 50-year-old will share memories from the last four decades in the entertainment industry, from starting out on televison in Australia to having 16 hit-singles as a singer and appearing in a series of hit West End musicals.

He will also perform a stripped back acoustic version of his classic hits such as Too Many Broken Hearts and Especially For You.

