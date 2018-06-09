  • STV
  • MySTV

Pixar co-founder John Lasseter to step down from Disney

ITV

The director of Toy Story is one of the most illustrious and powerful figures in animation.

Film still &ndash; Toy Story 2
Film still &ndash; Toy Story 2 John Lasseter directed Toy Story 2 (United Archives/ITFN)

John Lasseter, the Walt Disney company's animation chief, will step down from his role at the end of the year after acknowledging "missteps" in his behaviour with staff members.

Disney announced on Friday that Mr Lasseter - one of the most illustrious and powerful figures in animation - will stay on through the end of 2018 as a consultant.

After that the co-founder of Pixar Animation Studios will depart Disney permanently.

Mr Lasseter took a sabbatical in November and apologised "to anyone who has ever been on the receiving end of an unwanted hug" or any other gesture that made them feel "disrespected or uncomfortable."

At the time, Mr Lasseter signalled that he hoped to then return to Disney but many in Hollywood were sceptical that was possible.

"The last six months have provided an opportunity to reflect on my life, career and personal priorities," Mr Lasseter said in a statement.

"While I remain dedicated to the art of animation and inspired by the creative talent at Pixar and Disney, I have decided the end of this year is the right time to begin focusing on new creative challenges."

The 61-year-old is the highest-ranking Hollywood executive to be toppled in the wake of the #MeToo movement that followed Harvey Weinstein's downfall in October.

A pioneer in digital animation, Mr Lasseter has been a creative force behind every Pixar release as well as Disney hits like Frozen, Moana and Zootopia.

He directed Pixar's breakthrough film Toy Story as well as it first sequel, Toy Story 2.

After Disney acquired Pixar in 2006, Mr Lasseter was named chief creative officer of Pixar as well as Disney Animation.

Under Mr Lasseter, the previously flagging animation studio was reborn through both Pixar and Disney releases that have amassed billions in box office and a string of Oscars.

Bob Iger, chief executive of Disney, praised Mr Lasseter for his vision and assembling storytellers and innovators "to set the standard in animation for generations to come".

He said: "John had a remarkable tenure at Pixar and Disney Animation, reinventing the animation business, taking breathtaking risks, and telling original, high quality stories that will last forever.

"We are profoundly grateful for his contribution, which included a masterful and remarkable turnaround of The Walt Disney Animation Studios."

Pixar's latest film, Incredibles 2, is due out next week. Mr Lasseter is an executive producer of the anticipated sequel, which is expected to be among the biggest box-office debuts for an animated release.

Disney have not announced a successor to Mr Lasseter.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.