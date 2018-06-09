Singing in the rain: Info for fans going to see superstars 

The Rolling Stones will be rocking Edinburgh while Beyonce and Jay Z play Glasgow.

Singing in the rain: A weather warning is in place. PA Images

More than 100,000 fans will be singing in the rain as three of music's biggest superstars play huge sold out shows in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

But crowds going to see legendary rock-band The Rolling Stones at Murrayfield or RnB power couple Beyonce and Jay Z at Hampden have been warned to expect a wash-out with heavy rainfall forecast for both cities.

Weather and set times

A yellow weather warning is in place bringing hazardous driving conditions and potential flooding.

However according to the Met Office the worst of the rainfall should have subsided before either of the main shows have started.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and co are scheduled to take to the stage just after 8pm with their support act of former The Verve front-man Richard Ashcroft due to start at 6pm.

A fan village will be open at the stadium from 2pm with entry starting at 4pm.

Pop superstar Beyonce and rapper husband Jay Z will bring their OTR II tour to the home of football in Glasgow.

Entry to Hampden Park will open at 5pm with a support act performing from 7pm.

Beyonce and Jay Z will take to the stage in front of 50,000 adoring fans around an hour later at 8pm with organisers saying the show will be finished no later than 11pm.

Travel advice

Roads and railways are expected to be extremely busy leading up to and after both gigs meaning journeys will take longer than normal.

ScotRail say that a queuing system will be in place at Mount Florida at the end of the night an have advised passengers heading to Edinburgh to be aware that a bus replacement service will be in place on services between Shotts via Carstairs.

Fans travelling to the Rolling Stones have been told there will be no public parking at the stadium.

Edinburgh's tram network will run to the stadium from the city centre and several buses will also pass the stadium.

The last train's travelling to Glasgow Queen Street after the show will depart Edinburgh at 11.05pm and 11.34pm.

Set Lists

Beyonce and Jay Z have a vast collection of chart-toppers each on their own right so when the two combine fans can expect a show jam packed with hits.

Former Destiny's Child singer Beyonce will dust of her old favourites including Who Run The World (girls) and Drunk In Love while Jay will treat fans with classic hits 99 Problems and Big Pimpin while the two will combine for their Bonnie and Clyde duet.

Iconic rockers The Rolling Stones have an even bigger back catalogue of hits that Jay Z and Beyince put together.

Spanning back to the 1960s the English band have over 50 years worth of albums and singles to get through.

While it is unlikely they will please everyone with their choices, timeless classics like Sympathy For The Devil, I Can't Get No (Satisfaction) and Paint It Black are a certainty to get an airing.

