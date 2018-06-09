  • STV
  • MySTV

First Bond girl Eunice Gayson has died aged 90

ITV

Gayson starred alongside Sir Sean Connery in the films Dr No and From Russia With Love.

Gayson starred alongside Sean Connery in Dr No and From Russia With Love.
Gayson starred alongside Sean Connery in Dr No and From Russia With Love. PA

Actress Eunice Gayson, who played the first Bond girl, has died at the age of 90.

Gayson starred as James Bond's love interest Sylvia Trench alongside Sir Sean Connery in the films Dr No and From Russia With Love.

A post on her official Twitter profile read: "We are very sad to learn that our dear Eunice passed away on June 8.

"An amazing lady who left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She will be very much missed."

The James Bond franchise producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli paid tribute to Gayson in a comment posted on the official James Bond Twitter account.

It read: "We are so sad to learn that Eunice Gayson, our very first 'Bond girl' who played Sylvia Trench in Dr No and From Russia With Love, has passed away.

"Our sincere thoughts are with her family."

The message from the daughter and stepson of original Bond producer Albert R Broccoli appeared alongside a picture of Gayson in character as Trench.

Born in Croydon, Surrey on March 17 1928, Gayson was the first female seen on screen with Connery during 1962's Dr No.

She was introduced in the film when Trench and Bond take part in a card game.

During her appearance Connery delivered one of the franchise's most famous quotes to Gayson's character when she asked him for his name - "Bond, James Bond".

Gayson arriving for the Royal World premiere of Skyfall.
Gayson arriving for the Royal World premiere of Skyfall. PA

Gayson's voice was dubbed in the two Bond films by German voice actress Nikki Van Der Zyl.

Other notable film roles came in the 1958 Hammer horror film The Revenge of Frankenstein in which she starred opposite Peter Cushing.

She also appeared in episodes of 1960 TV series The Avengers and The Saint, which starred future Bond actor Sir Roger Moore.

In 2017 Gayson was pictured at Moore's memorial service following his death at the age of 89.

When asked in an interview in 2012 who her favourite actor to play the British spy was, Gayson replied: "Obviously my loyalty is with Sean.

"The British film industry was in the doldrums and Sean and James Bond pulled it up by its shoestrings."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.