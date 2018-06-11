Edinburgh Film Festival announces big name line-up

Christopher Eccleston and Natalie Dormer are amongst those who will be attending.

Film: Natalie Dormer will be attending the festival.

Film festival chiefs have announced more talent to their line-up of stars ahead of an opening night gala.

The Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) event on June 20 will include No Country For Old Men, T2 and Trainspotting star Kelly Macdonald, director and comedian Ben Elton and former Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston.

Other names include Grey's Anatomy star Melissa George, Bram Stoker's Dracula actress Sadie Frost, Natalie Dormer of Game Of Thrones and Travis members Fran Healy, Andy Dunlop, Dougie Payne and Neil Primrose.

Scottish director and writer Bill Forsyth, who wrote Gregory's Girl, will attend the festival for a special screening of his film Local Hero on June 26 followed by a Q&A with David Greig, artistic director of The Royal Lyceum Theatre.

Confirmed for this year's juries are Jason Connery whose film Tommy's Honour opened the 2016 festival and Outlander actress Sophie Skelton.

A series of in-person events will see True Blood star Stephen Moyer marking his feature-film directorial debut for the Parting Glass.

Sir David Hare will talk about his extensive career in cinema and Captain Fantastic actor George MacKay, who is also in attendance for the UK premiere of The Secret Of Marrowbone, will talk about his acting career.

Mark Adams, artistic director, said: "EIFF is renowned around the world for discovering and promoting the very best in cinema and continues to be an important hub for domestic and international filmmakers.

"We're honoured to be welcoming so many guests from around the world to Edinburgh this June.

"Each are singular talents who will add undisputed value to this year's festival line-up."

