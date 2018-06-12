Love Island contestant quits show for 'personal reasons'

Niall Aslam's co-star Alex George will break the news to the cast on Tuesday's episode.

Niall has left the show for 'personal reasons'. ITV

Love Island contestant Niall Aslam has left the reality show villa, ITV has announced.

His co-star Alex George will break the news to the rest of the cast during Tuesday's episode.

He will announce: "For personal reasons, unfortunately he can't continue or come back to the villa."

Georgia Steel, who was coupled up with Aslam said: "Obviously I was coupled up with him so obviously I came closer to him than most people in here but it wasn't just that. He was actually my friend, my buddy."

He was coupled up with Georgia who's said she's 'sad' he's left. ITV

George added: "I'm obviously sad that Niall's left the villa. We got on really, really well.

"He's such a great guy and I look forward to catching up with him and having some fun with him outside."

Meanwhile, there will be fireworks in the villa when Adam Collard will make advances towards new arrival Megan Barton Hanson shortly after ending things with Kendall Rae Knight in favour of Rosie Williams.

