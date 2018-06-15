Boyzone announce farewell tour which kicks off in Scotland

The Irish boyband is coming to Glasgow's SSE Hydro as part of their final tour.

Farewell: The boy band are going on a final tour. ITV

Boyzone have announced a farewell tour, which will kick off in Glasgow.

The 11-city tour will be the last outing for the boy band, who reached peak fame in the 90s, and will perform at the SSE Hydro on Saturday, January 26.

Formed in 1993, the four remaining members - Ronan Keating, Michael Graham, Shane Lynch and Keith Duff - will perform together for the last time.

Member Stephen Gately died in 2009 while on holiday in Majorca.

A band statement said: "When we started out as five young Dublin Northsiders, eager to face the world, we never imagined that we'd still have an army of fans some twenty-five years later.

"What followed was the stuff of dreams. We've played stadiums and arenas all over the world, released six albums, and had almost two-dozen hits.

"We really can't put into words just how much you, the fans, have supported us along the way.

"Without that support, we would have never achieved what we have, and for that we're eternally grateful.

"We've had some tough times too. The loss of Stephen left scars that we will carry as a band forever.

"Twenty-five years is a long time. We're certainly not boys anymore, and we all feel that we should now call time on our lives together as Boyzone and go out on a real high."

Their final album, Thank You and Goodnight, will be released on November 16.

Tickets go on sale from Friday, June 22.

