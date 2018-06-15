Memorial bench fundraiser for Frightened Rabbit frontman

Scott Hutchison took his own life earlier this year after a long battle with depression.

Frightened Rabbit fans have raised thousands of pounds for a memorial bench in honour of the band's frontman Scott Hutchison.

The musician took his own life earlier this year after a long battle with depression.

Fans have raised more than £4500 - around £3000 over their target - for a memorial bench, which they intend to install in a park in Glasgow.

The remaining funds will be donated to charity in the 36-year-old's name, organiser Ade Cartwright said.

He described the bench as a place to "remember, celebrate, or just gather your thoughts".

Hutchison's body was found at Port Edgar on the Firth of Forth last month, several days after he was reported missing by his family.

Relatives said he had "battled bravely" with depression for many years.

In a statement following his death, Hutchison's family members said: "Depression is a horrendous illness that does not give you any alert or indication as to when it will take hold of you.

"Scot undoubtedly raised awareness of mental health issues and gave others confidence and belief to discuss their own issues."

They said he would "leaves a legacy of hope, kindness and colour".

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can contact Samaritans on 116 123.

