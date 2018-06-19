  • STV
  • MySTV

Rapper XXXTentacion killed in Florida drive-by shooting

ITV

The 20-year-old hip-hop artist was gunned down while leaving a motorcycle dealership in Miami.

XXXTentacion was considered a controversial figure in the rap industry.
XXXTentacion was considered a controversial figure in the rap industry. PA

US rapper XXXTentacion has died following a drive-by shooting in Florida.

The controversial rapper, who rose to fame following two hit albums, was gunned down in his car by an armed suspect.

Emergency services assessed the rapper's car following the shooting.
Emergency services assessed the rapper's car following the shooting. PA

The 20-year-old, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, was leaving a motorcycle dealership when he was approached by two armed suspects shortly before 4pm local time.

The county sheriff's office wrote in a statement that at least one suspect fired a gun which struck the rapper, before fleeing the scene in a dark-coloured SUV.

Police added that the shooting appeared to be a possible robbery.

According to the dispatch call, the suspects were described as two black males wearing hoodies, and the shooter was said to be wearing a red mask.

Witnesses at the scene allegedly told police that a Louis Vuitton bag had been taken from the hip-hop star's car.

XXXTentacion was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In an unrelated incident on the same day, rising rap talent Jimmy Wopo, 21, was also shot dead in a drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh.

  • Who was he?
XXXTentacion was facing 15 felony charges at the time of his death.
XXXTentacion was facing 15 felony charges at the time of his death. Miami Dade Corrections/AP

Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, who adopted the stage name XXXTentacion, was was just 20 years old when he died.

The rapper had a difficult upbringing and took to expressing himself through music.

His rose to fame after his music gained traction on streaming website SoundCloud, before releasing two studio albums titled "17" and "?".

His latest album reached number one on the Billboard 200 chart in March.

XXXTentacion's music, which addressed subjects such as depression, suicide and heartbreak, received huge praise from many high-profile rap artists.

  • Why was he controversial?

XXXTentacion's was considered to be one of the rap scene's most contentious artists, with his short career often eclipsed by allegations of domestic violence.

In 2016, he was arrested and charged with robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, and was facing 15 felony charges at the time of his death.

They included counts of false imprisonment, aggravated battery of a pregnant woman and domestic battery by strangulation for alleged incidents involving his ex-girlfriend.

Prosecuters had also accused him of witness tampering.

In May, he was one of the artists banned from Spotify's playlists under its now-reversed policy of not promoting artists who have a history of 'hateful conduct'.

  • Stars pay tribute to XXXTentacion

Tributes have poured in from celebrities and rap artists remembering the hip-hop star.

Kanye West tweeted: "I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here."

Big Sean, J Cole and P Diddy also paid their respects.

England footballer Daniel Sturridge wrote to Twitter fans that it was a "sad day for music".

British documentary-maker Louis Theroux also paid tribute, said that "notwithstanding personal demons" he was a "huge talent".

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.