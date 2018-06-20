Lord Sugar sparks racism row with Senegal team tweet

The Apprentice boss compared the World Cup football team to beach vendors.

Lord Sugar tweeted this image, before deleting it. Twitter

Lord Sugar has defended a Twitter post in which he compared the Senegal World Cup football team to beach vendors, saying he thought it was funny and that it had been misinterpreted.

The Apprentice boss tweeted a picture of the sports team, which had been edited to include a picture of handbags and sunglasses laid out on sheets.

Lord Sugar wrote: "I recognise some of these guys from the beach in Marbella. Multi tasking resourceful chaps."

Lord Sugar. PA

After responding to a few people who had criticised his post, Lord Sugar removed it.

He tweeted: "Just been reading the reaction to my funny tweet about the guy on the beach in Marbella.

"Seems it has been interpreted in the wrong way as offensive by a few people .

"Frankly I cant see that I think it's funny. But I will pull it down if you insist."

In a post in response to someone who had said it was "not an OK tweet", Lord Sugar wrote: "why not it is meant to be funny ... for god sake."

His post came the morning after Senegal beat Poland 2-1 to in their first game of the World Cup in Russia.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.