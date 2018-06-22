Celebrities arrive in Aberdeen for Game of Thrones wedding

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington are set to be married at Wardhill Castle on Saturday.

Celebrities have been spotted arriving in Aberdeenshire for the upcoming marriage of two Game of Thrones stars.

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington are due to be married on Saturday at Wardhill Castle, which her parents own.

The wedding, near Meike Wartle, has brought a whole host of famous friends to the north east.

On Friday morning, Peter Dinklage from Game of Thrones touched down at Aberdeen airport.

Malin Akerman and Jack Donnelly were spotted arriving together in the afternoon, while Sophie Turner touched down on Friday evening.