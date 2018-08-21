Danny Boyle quits Bond 25 due to 'creative differences'

Production on the 25th Bond film is due to begin in December this year.

Danny Boyle has quit as director of the next James Bond film. PA

Danny Boyle has quit as director of the next James Bond film "due to creative differences", the production team has announced.

It was confirmed in May that the Trainspotting and Slumdog Millionaire filmmaker was due to direct the 25th Bond film.

When Boyle's involvement was announced, EON Productions said production on the new film would begin in December at Pinewood Studios, Buckinghamshire.

But the latest statement on the official James Bond site said: "Michael G Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25."

Boyle, who won an Oscar for his work on Slumdog Millionaire, was due to direct from an original screenplay by John Hodge, who also worked on Trainspotting.

No replacement for Boyle - who was also artistic director for the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics - has been announced.

The latest Bond film is expected to be Daniel Craig’s last as the spy Matt Crossick/PA

The as-yet-untitled film - due for release in the UK on October 25 next year - will be Craig's fifth outing as 007.

The film is expected to be Craig's last time playing the spy, having previously starred in Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

He previously stated that he would rather "slash my wrists" than return to the role, but later said that he made the remarks two days after he finished shooting Spectre and was exhausted.