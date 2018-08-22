  • STV
Britain's Got Talent star Antonio 'Popeye' Francis dies

ITV

The 54-year-old, who found fame on the hit show in 2011, died on Saturday.

Antonio Francis appeared on the show in 2011.

Antonio Francis, who found fame on Britain's Got Talent, has died aged 54.

Nicknamed Popeye, Francis became notorious for his ability to pop out his eyeball in time with music, a routine never seen before on the show.

After reaching the semi-finals of BGT in 2011, Francis suffered numerous health issues.

Francis suffered a stroke and died over a week later in hospital on Saturday 18 August, his family confirmed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vyyvvlgOQIA | youtube

He son Dan told The Sun: "A week ago a family friend found him on the floor unconscious where he had a stroke.

"What's crazy is he was there for at least six days so he'd survived for at least six days before we got him into the hospital and for the first two days he was breathing by himself.

"This morning we woke up and I saw him take his last breath and then he stopped breathing."

His family have launched a GoFundMe page in order to raise money to allow them to lay Francis to rest in Barbados.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OiUFfEh3f4k | youtube

Dan wrote on the website: "He had slowly been losing his memory a years prior and had been in out of hospital with minor stroke, high blood pressure, heart failure and other organ issues but we never knew the full extent of his illness as he wouldn't ever say the real problem. [sic]

"He had told me and my sibling he was moving to Barbados as if he passes away, that's where he wants to die and be buried and had went there to stay with our grandma but ended up in hospital most of his time there. 

"His weight and health started to dramatically improve, however he randomly came back to London with nowhere to stay and started roaming the streets and sleeping on the night buses but when we was asking him what was happening we always received mixed answers as he couldn't remember much. 

"My older brother helped him find a temporary place until he was ready to go back to Barbados but the only place available was in Harlow, miles away from any of us. Because he kept losing his belongings including his phone it was nearly impossible to contact him unless he went to the library and messaged us on Facebook."

"Last week family friend realised he had missed an appointment and knew something was up so went to check on him at his flat when there was no answer the security opened my dad's door and he was found unconscious on his bedroom floor. 

"He was rushed into hospital where we were told he was in a coma and wouldn't have much time left.

"We had worked out that he must have been in a coma for over 5 days so it was a miracle that he was still alive with no food or drink and having a stroke. 

"We manage to spend 3 days visiting him with some of his closest friends where he was breathing on his own but the hospital had put him on end of life treatment as we watched him get worse.

"On the last night me and my oldest brother stayed in the hospital room and my brother woke me up at 06:05 and noticed my dads breathing was extremely slow, we saw our dad take a deep breath as we stood up next to him when he took one more breath a minute later at 06:06 and from that point there was no more breathing."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.