Thousands descend on Leeds and Reading festivals

Dua Lipa, Post Malone and The Wombats are among the performers.

Big Shaq performed on Thursday Matt Crossick/PA

One of the UK's biggest summer music festivals is getting under way, with Kings Of Leon and Fall Out Boy taking the first headline slots of the weekend.

Tens of thousands of revellers are set to attend the Leeds/Reading Festival which will take place over the bank holiday weekend.

Other headliners taking to the stage will be Kendrick Lamar, Panic! At The Disco, and Travis Scott - while Dua Lipa, Post Malone, The Wombats, The Kooks and The Vaccines will also perform.

Many festival-goers arrived early to secure their camping places at the Reading site, with some gathering to watch rapper and comedian Big Shaq on Thursday evening.

Thames Valley Police have warned Reading Festival attendees not to bring illegal drugs to the weekend's events.

They tweeted: "Do not bring illegal drugs or 'legal'/psychoactive substances to #ReadingFestival.

"There will be a variety of security checks in place. Anyone found carrying drugs may be refused entry."

West Yorkshire Police also delivered a similar message to those going to Leeds, saying: "West Yorkshire Police will be working closely with #Leedsfest to keep drugs out.

"Don't ruin your weekend by bringing drugs or illegal highs."