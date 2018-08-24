Police probe thefts at home of Paddy McGuinness

The pair were photographed on Wednesday leaving Wilmslow police station after making the report.

Paddy McGuinness. PA

Police are investigating thefts "over a period of weeks" from the home of TV personality Paddy McGuinness.

The host of ITV1 dating show Take Me Out and his wife Christine, who appears in ITV Be's The Real Housewives Of Cheshire, reported a theft from their luxury property in Prestbury.

The pair were photographed on Wednesday leaving Wilmslow police station after making the report.

Police probe thefts at luxury home of Paddy and Christine McGuinness Ian West/PA

Cheshire Police confirmed they received reports on Wednesday morning of a theft.

A spokeswoman said: "The victims reported that a number of items, including cash, have been taken from their home over a period of weeks.

"Inquiries in relation to the allegations are ongoing and officers are not appealing for information from the public."

Pc Steve Kaminski, from Cheshire Police, said: "I would like to reassure the community that this is believed to be an isolated incident which has no impact on local residents."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.