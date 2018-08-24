  • STV
  • MySTV

Lifestyles Of The Rich And Famous host Robin Leach dies

ITV

British presenter Robin Leach, who hosted the popular 80s US show, has died aged 76.

Robin Leach, British presenter of US lifestyle show, dies aged 76
AP/Press Association Images

Robin Leach, the British presenter whose voice took listeners through the opulent 1980s on American TV's Lifestyles Of The Rich And Famous, has died aged 76.

Mr Leach's family said through a public relations firm that he died in Las Vegas, where he made his home.

Mr Leach had a stroke in November while on holiday in Mexico that led to a long recovery, much of which he spent at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio before returning to Las Vegas in June.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal, which ran Mr Leach's columns before he became ill, said he suffered another stroke on Monday.

"Champagne wishes and caviar dreams" was Mr Leach's sign-off at the end of every episode of his show's decade-long run that began in 1984.

The catchphrase captured excesses and extravagant style of the 1980s - a time of oil billionaires, titans of industry and Wall Street traders.

Mr Leach appeared occasionally on the show, but he and his unmistakable English-accent narrated throughout, taking viewers on tours of mansions with diamond-crusted chandeliers, yachts with jacuzzis, and champagne collections.

He said in later years that someone still shouted "champagne wishes and caviar dreams" at him almost daily.

Lifestyles Of the Rich And Famous was the core of Mr Leach's career that spanned six decades and included stints with CNN, People magazine, Entertainment Tonight and the Daily Mail, where he began as a writer in Britain at 18.

In the mid-1970s, he tried out TV as a regular contributor to AM Los Angeles with hosts Regis Philbin and Sarah Purcell, and found his calling.

He became a regular on television morning news and entertainment shows, practising a sort of tabloid journalism that was more celebratory and light-hearted. He often became friends with the celebrities he covered.

Then in 1984, he landed Lifestyles Of The Rich And Famous and gained his own fame.

The gaudy show became wildly popular, but never with critics.

"They wrote that television had reached an all-time-low," Mr Leach told The Huffington Post. "But I looked at the ratings every Monday morning, and I was rubbing my hands with glee."

He was also an executive producer and occasional writer on the show, and hosted a brief spin-off, Runaway With The Rich And Famous.

In 1999, Mr Leach went to Las Vegas to work with celebrity chefs at the Venetian casino-resort, and made the move permanent, becoming a fixture in the city as he covered the destination's entertainment and lifestyles for America Online and his own website.

He also wrote for the Las Vegas Sun and, most recently, for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

He made frequent appearances on the celebrity reality TV circuit, hosting VH-1's The Surreal Life: Fame Games and appearing on the celebrity editions of Wife Swap and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

He was among the founders of the Food Network, selling his equity for a big payday when the channel took off.

Married once and divorced, Mr Leach spent much of his later years in the company of his three sons, Steven, Rick and Greg, and several grandchildren.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.