HBO teases Game Of Thrones footage ahead of final season

The fantasy series will air next year for the last time.

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones. PA

First-look footage from the upcoming final series of Game Of Thrones shows Jon Snow and his half-sister Sansa Stark reuniting.

The footage was shown as part of a teaser trailer from American broadcaster HBO, which promoted a host of upcoming new shows and returning favourites including Game Of Thrones, Big Little Lies and True Detective.

In a tweet, it wrote alongside the video: "Let the countdown begin."

The epic fantasy series, based on the books penned by George RR Martin, will air its final series in 2019.

The new footage shows Jon Snow (played by Kit Harington) and Sansa (played by Sophie Turner) embracing, and also shows Jon speaking to Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke).

Snow is seen saying to Daenerys, hailed as the Mother of Dragons: "So what happens now?" to which she replies: "Something extraordinary."

The trailer also features a look at Meryl Streep in her upcoming role in Big Little Lies, which stars Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman.

Both Game Of Thrones and Big Little Lies will air on Sky Atlantic in the UK, with broadcast dates yet to be confirmed.

