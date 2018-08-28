Mourners queue to view Aretha Franklin's body in Detroit
The Queen of Soul’s body is on display at the Charles H Wright Museum of African American History.
Two days of public viewings for Aretha Franklin are under way in Detroit.
Well-wishers are arriving at the culturally significant Charles H Wright Museum of African American History, where the Queen of Soul's body is lying in state.
