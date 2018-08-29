Stacey Solomon hits out after magazine calls her 'cheap'

The TV personality called the Now cover the 'meanest thing' she'd ever seen.

Stacey Solomon was hurt by Now Magazine's headline.

TV star Stacey Solomon has criticised a magazine for suggesting she is 'boring, desperate and cheap.'

The cover of weekly magazine Now features two images of the Loose Women panelist with a subheading that reads "Why fans are SICK of her."

The young mum, 28, took to Twitter to voice her anger at the title, branding the story the "meanest thing I've ever seen".

Furthering her criticism, Ms Solomon wrote to Twitter followers, "Why the silence? You created an entire cover based on the opinions of maybe 3 people & now there are almost a thousand people holding Now accountable."

The TV personality later posted a longer note where she branded Now magazine's words as "bullying."

"The saddest part of this publication is that inside of this magazine, it goes from telling girls to get a revenge body (because it must be their body that caused any upset in their lives & changing that is the only way to fix it) to Stacey's celebrating her natural body & we are bored of it.

"The best thing to come out of this... is that thousands of people disagree with this awful, bullying, insecure pushing journalism and won't stand for it."

Ms Solomon, who has been vocal in the past about the pressures of social media and regularly posts body positive pictures on Instagram, received more than 3,700 likes and 175 retweets from celebrities and fans who shared her anger.

In response to the scathing headline, former Pussycat Doll singer Ashley Roberts wrote: "Babe you're one the brightest lights in a room. So kind and beautiful. Those people who write these kind of things are unhappy souls. Polar opposite of you!"

Singer Olly Murs also rushed to Ms Solomon's defence.

"Can't believe they have used this as a headline! What a load of rubbish!" He wrote.

Fans also wrote messages of support to the star.

"Stats out about self harming girls today then you see this," one wrote.

"No celebration of anyone's talents, parenting, business achievements, talents etc / just someone calling names and Beauty and bums. Women deserve SO much more."

"I'm sure that even though you are clearly a mature and grounded woman and mum, this nasty headline/ article had to have hurt as it was so personal and crudely phrased. Well done on having the courage to fight back," wrote another supporter.

ITV News has contacted Now magazine for comment.

