Taylor Swift pays tribute to Aretha Franklin in Detroit 

The singer said the Queen of Soul made the world a better place during a show at Ford Field.

Taylor Swift has paid tribute to Aretha Franklin. AP

Taylor Swift has honoured Aretha Franklin with a moment of silence during a concert in the Queen of Soul's home town.

Swift told a sold-out crowd at Detroit's Ford Field on Tuesday that Franklin did so much for music, women's rights and civil rights.

Swift said words could never describe how many things Franklin did that made the world a better place.

The pop star asked for a moment of silence so "every single one of us could reflect on our love and respect for her".

After asking for the lights to go out, Swift said: "We love you Aretha."

The public is paying respects to Franklin during a two-day viewing at a Detroit museum.

Franklin, who died on August 16, will be laid to rest on Friday.

