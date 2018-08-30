Kirsty Young takes break from radio show due to illness

Scottish presenter is suffering from a condition which causes pain all over the body.

Kirsty Young: Taking time off from Desert Island Discs. PA

Kirsty Young will be stepping away from Desert Island Discs for a "number of months" as she is suffering from a form of fibromyalgia.

Lauren Laverne is to host the popular Radio 4 show while Scottish presenter Young is off.

Young said in a statement: "Casting away some of the world's most fascinating people is a wonderful job - however, I'm having to take some time away from Desert Island Discs as I'm suffering from a form of fibromyalgia.

"I wish Lauren all the very best, I know she will be great.

"I very much look forward to getting back to good health and back to work."

The NHS website describes fibromyalgia, also called fibromyalgia syndrome (FMS), as a long-term condition that causes pain all over the body.

Lauren Laverne: Will host Radio 4 show. PA

Laverne said: "It's a huge honour to be asked to cover my favourite programme on behalf of one of my heroes.

"As a listener first and foremost, I know what a special place Desert Island Discs holds in the hearts of the British public.

"So much of that is down to the warmth, wit and peerless skill of Kirsty Young. I wish Kirsty better and will do my very best to look after Desert Island Discs until her return."

Young, 49, has presented Desert Island Discs since 2006 and is a previous host of Crimewatch and Scotland Today on STV.



