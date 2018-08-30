  • STV
  • MySTV

Frightened Rabbit and Lulu to perform at charity sleep-out

ITV

Eddi Reader and Kyle Falconer will also play at the event being held in four cities.

Social Bite co-founder Josh Littlejohn at the launch of this year’s Sleep in the Park
Social Bite co-founder Josh Littlejohn at the launch of this year’s Sleep in the Park Social Bite/PA

Frightened Rabbit and Lulu are to perform at a charity sleep-out which is taking place across four cities.

Frightened Rabbit, whose lead singer Scott Hutchison died in May, said they want to "honour Scott in the best way we know" by playing at the Glasgow event.

Eddi Reader and Kyle Falconer have also been added to the line-up.

Social Bite aims to raise £6m from Sleep in the Park 2018 to continue its fight to eradicate homelessness.

https://stv.tv/news/features/1426780-frightened-rabbit-drummer-opens-up-about-brother-s-death/ | default

It hopes 12,000 people will take part in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee on Saturday December 8 in what has been described as "the world's biggest simultaneous multi-city sleep-out".

Josh Littlejohn, co-founder of Social Bite, said: "To try and tackle homelessness head-on we've got to think big and Sleep in the Park 2018 is Social Bite's biggest ever campaign.

"Sleep in the Park will bring thousands of people together to raise funds so homeless people around Scotland are housed and given the support they need to get back on their feet.

"By joining the movement, participants can take part in an incredible night, enjoy some of Scotland's best bands and know that they're doing something that will really make a difference.

"I would like to thank all of the amazing music acts who are supporting the event, in particular Grant Hutchison and the other members of Frightened Rabbit, whose performance will be incredibly special and poignant."

Last December around 8000 people braved freezing temperatures to take part in the event in Edinburgh, raising £4m for the cause.

Frightened Rabbit played at Sleep in the Park in 2017 and this year will curate the Glasgow sleep-out in a show billed as Songs of Frightened Rabbit.

They will be joined on stage at the Kelvingrove Bandstand by vocalist James Graham, with more performers to be announced in the coming weeks.

Frightened Rabbit playing at Sleep in the Park last year
Frightened Rabbit playing at Sleep in the Park last year Social Bite/PA

Grant Hutchison said: "It's an honour to play for such a special event again and we felt it would be the perfect time for us to play together again and share this special night with some of our favourite artists.

"We had agreed to play Sleep In The Park before Scott passed and we felt that since it was something for such a great cause that we should stick to our decision and honour Scott in the best way we know - to play the songs he wrote and continue spreading his message of kindness whilst supporting Social Bite and the amazing work they do."

Lulu will headline the event in Edinburgh's West Princes Street Gardens and will be joined on the bill by Siobhan Wilson.

Eddi Reader will headline Sleep in the Park in Aberdeen's Duthie Park, while Kyle Falconer will top the bill in Dundee's Slessor Gardens.

Amy Macdonald and KT Tunstall will play all four cities, travelling by helicopter between the locations.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.