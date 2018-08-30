Red Hot Chilli Pipers gig cancelled due to Trump rally

Concert in Indiana was set to take place across the road from site of president's event.

Pipers: On tour in the US (file pic). Benno Hunziker

A Red Hot Chilli Pipers gig in the USA has been cancelled - because Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally nearby.

The Scottish bagpipe band had been booked to play at the historic Victory Theatre in Evansville, Indiana on Thursday night.

However, the concert was cancelled after Trump announced he would be holding a rally at The Ford Centre, just across the road from the theatre.

In a statement, Victory Theatre management said: "Due to the proximity of the Victory Theatre to the Ford Center where President Trump is holding his campaign rally, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers concert scheduled for August 30th has been cancelled.

"Refunds will be processed at the original point of sale."

Fans of the band have been left disappointed by the decision.

On the Victory Theatre Facebook page, one said: "Think they're cancelling the wrong event."

No reason has been given for the cancellation, but it is thought it is likely due to security concerns.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.