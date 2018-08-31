Franz Ferdinand to headline Edinburgh's Hogmanay festival

The Scots indie band will be making their first appearance at the Concert in the Gardens.

Franz Ferdinand: Tickets go on sale on Monday.

Franz Ferdinand is to headline Edinburgh's Hogmanay festival.

Around 10,000 tickets will go on sale for the show in Princes Street Gardens from Monday.

Since their hit single Take Me Out, Franz Ferdinand have headlined festivals the world over.

Frontman Alex Kapranos said: "Hogmanay is the greatest party of the year and there is nowhere in the world like Scotland to celebrate it.

"Just thinking about bringing in the bells in Edinburgh gets me excited.

"It's going to be some night."

Hogmanay: Thousands of people expected. PA

Rag 'n' Bone Man headlined the festival last year.

Charlie Wood and Ed Bartlam, directors of Edinburgh's Hogmanay, added: "We're super excited with the line-up for the Concert in the Gardens at Edinburgh's Hogmanay.

It's going to be quite a party.

"Franz Ferdinand has had a fantastic year with Always Ascending and, in this, their first appearance at Hogmanay, they're our top choice to get the crowd going into the midnight moment.

"Great support too from top Scottish talent Free Love and dancefloor and festival favourites Metronomy.

"Edinburgh once more proves itself the best place to be for New Year."

