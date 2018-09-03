  • STV
  • MySTV

Ozzy Osbourne announces Glasgow date as part of final tour

STV

The former Black Sabbath frontman will play the SSE Hydro as part of the UK leg.

Ozzy Osbourne announces UK dates for farewell tour.
Ozzy Osbourne announces UK dates for farewell tour. PA

Ozzy Osbourne has announced a Glasgow date as part of the UK leg of his final world tour.

The former Black Sabbath frontman is set to perform at the city's SSE Hydro Glasgow on February 7 2019.

The 69-year-old will kick off the European leg of his No More Tours 2 trek with a show in Dublin on January 30.

The performer will then head to the UK for six shows starting at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena on February 1.

He will also stop in Manchester, Newcastle and his home city of Birmingham before finishing up with a show at London's O2 Arena on February 11.

Osbourne said: "I've been extremely blessed to have had two successful music careers.

"I'm looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades."

'I'm looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades.'
Ozzy Osbourne

Osbourne will be joined on the tour by heavy metal band Judas Priest as support. His own band will consist of long-term collaborators guitarist Zakk Wylde, bassist Blasko, drummer Tommy Cluefetos and keyboardist Adam Wakeman.

The tour will be Osbourne's final jaunt, though he will perform select live shows in the future.

The title of the upcoming tour is a reference to Osbourne's 1992 tour which had been billed as his last. After it was found that he had been incorrectly diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, Osbourne changed his mind and continued to tour.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday at 9am.

The singer, who is often known as The Prince of Darkness, founded Black Sabbath in 1969 alongside guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward before initially leaving in 1978.

The group are widely credited with inventing and popularising the heavy mental genre of music.

Osbourne reunited with Iommi and Butler for an album in 2013 which was called 13.

On February 4 2017 the trio brought the curtain down on the band's career with the final show of a farewell tour in Birmingham.

As a solo artist Osbourne has released 11 albums with his debut Blizzard Of Ozz arriving in 1980. It featured two of his most revered songs, Crazy Train and Mr Crowley.

Osbourne has sold over 100 million records worldwide with Black Sabbath and as a solo artist.

The full list of UK shows:

February 1, 2019 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

February 3, 2019 - Manchester Arena

February 5, 2019 - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

February 7, 2019 - Glasgow, the SSE Hydro

February 9, 2019 - Birmingham, Genting Arena

February 11, 2019 - London, the O2

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.