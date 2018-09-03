Ozzy Osbourne announces Glasgow date as part of final tour

The former Black Sabbath frontman will play the SSE Hydro as part of the UK leg.

Ozzy Osbourne announces UK dates for farewell tour. PA

Ozzy Osbourne has announced a Glasgow date as part of the UK leg of his final world tour.

The former Black Sabbath frontman is set to perform at the city's SSE Hydro Glasgow on February 7 2019.

The 69-year-old will kick off the European leg of his No More Tours 2 trek with a show in Dublin on January 30.

The performer will then head to the UK for six shows starting at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena on February 1.

He will also stop in Manchester, Newcastle and his home city of Birmingham before finishing up with a show at London's O2 Arena on February 11.

Osbourne said: "I've been extremely blessed to have had two successful music careers.

"I'm looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades."

Osbourne will be joined on the tour by heavy metal band Judas Priest as support. His own band will consist of long-term collaborators guitarist Zakk Wylde, bassist Blasko, drummer Tommy Cluefetos and keyboardist Adam Wakeman.

The tour will be Osbourne's final jaunt, though he will perform select live shows in the future.

The title of the upcoming tour is a reference to Osbourne's 1992 tour which had been billed as his last. After it was found that he had been incorrectly diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, Osbourne changed his mind and continued to tour.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday at 9am.

The singer, who is often known as The Prince of Darkness, founded Black Sabbath in 1969 alongside guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward before initially leaving in 1978.

The group are widely credited with inventing and popularising the heavy mental genre of music.

Osbourne reunited with Iommi and Butler for an album in 2013 which was called 13.

On February 4 2017 the trio brought the curtain down on the band's career with the final show of a farewell tour in Birmingham.

As a solo artist Osbourne has released 11 albums with his debut Blizzard Of Ozz arriving in 1980. It featured two of his most revered songs, Crazy Train and Mr Crowley.

Osbourne has sold over 100 million records worldwide with Black Sabbath and as a solo artist.

The full list of UK shows:

February 1, 2019 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

February 3, 2019 - Manchester Arena

February 5, 2019 - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

February 7, 2019 - Glasgow, the SSE Hydro

February 9, 2019 - Birmingham, Genting Arena

February 11, 2019 - London, the O2

