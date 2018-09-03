  • STV
  • MySTV

Zoe Ball favourite to replace Chris Evans on Radio 2

ITV

The DJ announced his forthcoming departure from the breakfast show on Monday morning.

Zoe Ball is favourite to take over from Chris Evans on the Radio 2 breakfast show.
Zoe Ball is favourite to take over from Chris Evans on the Radio 2 breakfast show. PA

Zoe Ball has been named favourite to step into Chris Evans' shoes as the new host of the Radio 2 breakfast show.

Other names who could be in the frame include Sara Cox, Simon Mayo and Dermot O'Leary.

Radio 2, which has come under criticism for its male-heavy daytime line-up, has plenty of time to make a choice with the broadcaster continuing his run until December.

Here is a look at the early contenders:

Zoe Ball - 4/7

Presenter Zoe Ball could become the voice of the Radio 2 breakfast show
Presenter Zoe Ball could become the voice of the Radio 2 breakfast show Ian West/PA

Ball was the first solo female Radio 1 breakfast show host.

She was at the forefront of the "ladette culture" that swept through broadcasting because of her hard-drinking party lifestyle.

Her TV jobs include host of the BBC spin-off show Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two.

She recently made a programme for Sport Relief following the loss of her partner, Billy Yates, who was found dead at his home at the age of 40.

She cycled more than 350 miles over five days, from Blackpool to Brighton, raising more than £500,000 as part of the programme.

Ball hosts a live, Saturday afternoon show on Radio 2 and has stepped in for Evans on the breakfast show.

Ball is favourite to replace Evans, according to bookmaker William Hill.

Sara Cox - 6/4

Sara Cox
Sara Cox Ian West/PA

Cox, another former "ladette", hosted the Radio 1 breakfast show between 2000 and 2003.

She currently hosts a show on BBC Radio 2 and is also known for TV programmes like The Great Pottery Throw Down and Love In The Countryside.

Jo Whiley - 6/1

Jo Whiley in the press room during the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena
Jo Whiley in the press room during the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena Ian West/PA

A familiar voice on Radio 2, Whiley currently co-hosts the drivetime show on the station.

She presented the long-running Jo Whiley Show on Radio 1 and bookmakers believe she could take a lead role in morning broadcasting.

Simon Mayo - 8/1

Simon Mayo
Simon Mayo Ian West/PA

Mayo currently hosts a revamped drive time show on Radio 2 with Whiley.

Some listeners said they were unhappy with the changes to the drivetime show.

Thousands of fans signed a petition asking the BBC to bring back the old programme, which Mayo hosted alone.

Dermot O'Leary - 12/1

Dermot O’Leary
Dermot O’Leary Victoria Jones/PA

The X Factor presenter hosts the Saturday morning breakfast show on Radio 2.

Bookmakers believe a female presenter is the likely replacement for Evans.

But, with the latest series of The X Factor kicking off with just under six million viewers, the weekday breakfast show role could be attractive.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.