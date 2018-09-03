  • STV
  • MySTV

BBC host Rachael Bland has just days left in cancer fight

ITV

Radio 5 Alive host confirmed the news in a poignant social media post, writing her 'time has come'.

Bland has been battling cancer since November 2016.
Bland has been battling cancer since November 2016. Rachael Bland

BBC radio host Rachael Bland has revealed she has just days to live following a well-documented battle with cancer.

The 40-year-old Radio 5 Live presenter confirmed the news in a poignant social media post, writing that her "time has come".

Mother-of-one Bland has been battling breast cancer since November 2016 and has written openly about her treatment in a blog entitled "Big C. Little Me. Putting The Can In Cancer".

Earlier this summer, she was told the cancer was incurable and in an interview last month Bland estimated she had less than a year to live.

On Monday, Bland tweeted: "In the words of the legendary Frank S - I'm afraid the time has come my friends. And suddenly. I'm told I've only got days. It's very surreal.

"Thank you so much for all the support I've received. Debs and lozz will continue with the #youmebigc podcast. Au revoir my friends."

Bland has worked at the BBC for more than 15 years, most recently with 5 Live as a newsreader and presenter.

The news anchor, who is married to husband Steve and has a two-year-old son, was told in May that her cancer had become incurable after it spread to her lymph nodes, skin and liver.

She then underwent medical trials in a bid to buy her more time.

Following the latest news, messages of support flooded in from friends, co-stars and the public.

Bland with her husband, Steve, and son Freddie.
Bland with her husband, Steve, and son Freddie. Rachael Bland

ITV presenter Charlotte Hawkins and the BBC's Mark Chapman, Victoria Derbyshire and Juliette Ferrington were among those to send best wishes to the presenter.

Hawkins wrote: "So sorry to hear that Rachael - my heart breaks for you & your family. Sending much love."

Chapman tweeted: "Oh Rachael. I am so very sorry. What you have done has been amazing and helped so many. Sending so much love to you, Steve and Freddie."

Throughout her treatment, Bland has also documented her fight in a podcast called "You, Me & The Big C" with Deborah James and Lauren Mahon, broadcast on the BBC.

In an interview with the Telegraph in August, Bland said that she had decided not to ask how long she had left to live, and guessed it could be up to 12 months.

The newsreader said she was not scared of dying but feared for her husband and son.

She vowed to publish a memoir for her son by the time of her death.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.