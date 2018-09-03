BBC host Rachael Bland has just days left in cancer fight

Radio 5 Alive host confirmed the news in a poignant social media post, writing her 'time has come'.

Bland has been battling cancer since November 2016. Rachael Bland

BBC radio host Rachael Bland has revealed she has just days to live following a well-documented battle with cancer.

The 40-year-old Radio 5 Live presenter confirmed the news in a poignant social media post, writing that her "time has come".

Mother-of-one Bland has been battling breast cancer since November 2016 and has written openly about her treatment in a blog entitled "Big C. Little Me. Putting The Can In Cancer".

Earlier this summer, she was told the cancer was incurable and in an interview last month Bland estimated she had less than a year to live.

On Monday, Bland tweeted: "In the words of the legendary Frank S - I'm afraid the time has come my friends. And suddenly. I'm told I've only got days. It's very surreal.

"Thank you so much for all the support I've received. Debs and lozz will continue with the #youmebigc podcast. Au revoir my friends."

Bland has worked at the BBC for more than 15 years, most recently with 5 Live as a newsreader and presenter.

The news anchor, who is married to husband Steve and has a two-year-old son, was told in May that her cancer had become incurable after it spread to her lymph nodes, skin and liver.

She then underwent medical trials in a bid to buy her more time.

Following the latest news, messages of support flooded in from friends, co-stars and the public.

Bland with her husband, Steve, and son Freddie. Rachael Bland

ITV presenter Charlotte Hawkins and the BBC's Mark Chapman, Victoria Derbyshire and Juliette Ferrington were among those to send best wishes to the presenter.

Hawkins wrote: "So sorry to hear that Rachael - my heart breaks for you & your family. Sending much love."

Chapman tweeted: "Oh Rachael. I am so very sorry. What you have done has been amazing and helped so many. Sending so much love to you, Steve and Freddie."

Throughout her treatment, Bland has also documented her fight in a podcast called "You, Me & The Big C" with Deborah James and Lauren Mahon, broadcast on the BBC.

In an interview with the Telegraph in August, Bland said that she had decided not to ask how long she had left to live, and guessed it could be up to 12 months.

The newsreader said she was not scared of dying but feared for her husband and son.

She vowed to publish a memoir for her son by the time of her death.